Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 761,100 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter.

ACOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

