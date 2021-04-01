AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 85.1% in March

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $36.76 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.