ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

