Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
