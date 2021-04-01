Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

