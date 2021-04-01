Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.56.

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.13. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$532.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

