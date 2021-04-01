Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,642.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier bought 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

