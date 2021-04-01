Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $507.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

