Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.64.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

