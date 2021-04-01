Advisor Partners LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

