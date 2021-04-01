Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

