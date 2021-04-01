Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSYS stock opened at $339.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.74 and its 200 day moving average is $342.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

