Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 794 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $531,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.