Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,848 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 253.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 165.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

