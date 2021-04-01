Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

