AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 318061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.80.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of C$523.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.23.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.