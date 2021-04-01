Aigang Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Aigang has a market capitalization of $250,864.49 and $205.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00643964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.