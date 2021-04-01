AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

AIM stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

