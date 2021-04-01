Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EADSY traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.66. 884,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
