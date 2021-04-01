Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EADSY traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.66. 884,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

