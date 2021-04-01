Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,887,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $3,853,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

BATS:JPHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,552 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

