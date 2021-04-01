Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,481. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

