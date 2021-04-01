Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.69. 508,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,633,643. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $240.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

