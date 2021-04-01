Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,557 shares of company stock valued at $20,892,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.04. 37,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,833. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.