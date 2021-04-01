Albion Financial Group UT Takes $174,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

