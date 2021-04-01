Alchemy Pay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.86 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $18.21 million and $8.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00275912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00071410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.