Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 904,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aleafia Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

ALEAF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

