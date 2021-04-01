Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches Market Cap of $45.75 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and $1.19 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,836,662 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars.

