ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

