Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ENSV opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

