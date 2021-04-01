Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,232. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,863 shares of company stock valued at $227,375. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Earnings History for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit