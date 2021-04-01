Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,232. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,863 shares of company stock valued at $227,375. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

