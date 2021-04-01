Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.46

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.46 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 22.05 ($0.29). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,609,279 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.92. The firm has a market cap of £54.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other Allied Minds news, insider Harry Rein bought 24,344 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

