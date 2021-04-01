AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $373,141.31

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $373,141.31 and $139.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

