Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.68. 13,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

