Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,523 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $57.90 on Thursday, hitting $2,126.53. 75,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,070.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,797.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.