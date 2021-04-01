Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,062.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,058.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,789.85. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

