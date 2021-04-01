Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,350.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,083.71.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,062.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,058.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,789.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.