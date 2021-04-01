Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -184.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

