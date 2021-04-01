Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AWCMY stock remained flat at $$5.29 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. Alumina has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.97.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

