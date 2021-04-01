Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Stake Increased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 297.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,218. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

