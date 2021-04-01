Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

