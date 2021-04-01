American International Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

