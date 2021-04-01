American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FNF opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

