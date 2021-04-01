American International Group Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

