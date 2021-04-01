American International Group Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.31, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

