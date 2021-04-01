Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 168,459 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

