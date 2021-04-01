Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 140.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,302,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 328,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display stock opened at $236.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $117.88 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

