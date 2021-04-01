Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,644 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

