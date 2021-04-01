Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,024 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,024 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $3,776,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.