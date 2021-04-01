Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. CAE reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

