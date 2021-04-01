Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.49). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

