Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Square posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $229.01. The stock had a trading volume of 532,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

